Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record was broken in Baishan, China, when 1,946 people gathered to play whipping tops at the same time.

A GWR adjudicator was present at the Songhua River Eco-tourism Scenic Area to oversee the game, which involves a player using a small whip to keep a spinning top in motion.

The people kept their tops spinning for at least 5 minutes to officially break the record for the most people playing whipping tops simultaneously.

The previous record was 1,000 people.