Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas rescued a deer that ran onto a resident's porch and became stuck while trying to squeeze between the wooden supports on a railing.

The Georgetown Fire Department said the Station 6 A Shift crew responded to the Georgetown home on a report of an animal in distress.

Members arrived to find the deer stuck inside the porch railing. Photos shared by the department show firefighters using a spreading tool to push the supports apart so the deer could squeeze through.

"After a bit of TLC, the exhausted deer ran off and is back with her herd," the department said on Instagram.