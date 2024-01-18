Post-concert pit stop leads Kentucky friends to $50,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I normally don't even play, but for some reason, I decided I wanted a Quick Pick. So he's like, 'Well, I'll buy one too.' I said, 'Dude, we'll split it,'" Brown said.
The ticket matched the first 4 numbers and the Powerball in the Dec. 30 drawing, earning the friends a $50,000 prize.
The men said they were waiting in line to get into a flea market the day after the drawing when they checked the number.
"He pulled out his phone, looked at it, and he started shaking," Conley recalled.
Brown ended up skipping the flea market.
"I just took the ticket, put it in my pocket, and kept my hand on it. I told him, 'There's no way I can concentrate on buying junk when I've got $50,000 in my pocket,'" Brown said.
The men said their prize money will allow them to recover from Christmas expenses and give boosts to their savings accounts.
"The only thing that would have made it better was if he hadn't been with me," Brown joked.