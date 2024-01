Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Southwest Florida Water Management District shared video from a gathering of hundreds of manatees at Three Sister Springs in Crystal River.

The SFWMD posted a drone video to Facebook showing the manatees that gathered in the springs while "seeking refuge from the chilly temperatures" in waters elsewhere.

Advertisement

"This is a great demonstration of why the district recently restored the shoreline around Three Sisters Springs," the post said. "The project repaired the eroded shoreline and will help prevent future erosion caused by manatee and human activity."

The project was aimed at "improving water quality, restoring habitat and increasing safety for visitors," officials wrote.