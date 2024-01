Nathan Dean won a $100,000 prize from Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle 12 years after winning $25,000 from the raffle. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man won $100,000 in the state lottery's Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle 12 years after he won a $25,000 prize in the raffle. Virginia Lottery officials said Nathan Dean of Henrico bought his raffle ticket at the Food Lion on Lauderdale Drive in Henrico and he won a $100,000 second-tier prize in the Jan. 1 Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

Dean said his previous win of a second-tier prize when the amount was $25,000 in 2012 made it difficult to convince his wife that his latest win wasn't a joke.

"It took a bit to convince my wife I wasn't messing with her," Dean told Virginia Lottery officials. "She said, 'There's no way you've won it again!'"

Dean, an environmental chemist, said he has no immediate plans for the winnings.