Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a dog who ran into the narrow gap between two warehouses and became stuck.

The City of Hialeah Fire Department said on social media that the dog, named Yanko, had been missing from his home for "a couple of days" when local residents reported he was trapped between two warehouses near West Fifth Avenue and 18th Street.

The firefighters ended up cutting through the wall to free Yanko.

"We tried everything, not to do any damage to the structure of the building," Rescue Paramedic Roly Medina told WSVN-TV. "We put a lasso over his neck and tried to lift him a little bit. We tried to get to him; there wasn't enough room for us to get there."

The firefighters reunited with Yanko a couple of days after the rescue and found he was well on his way toward recovering from his ordeal, having suffered only minor scratches.