Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 8, 2024 / 1:54 PM

Wedged dog rescued from between Florida warehouses

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a dog who ran into the narrow gap between two warehouses and became stuck.

The City of Hialeah Fire Department said on social media that the dog, named Yanko, had been missing from his home for "a couple of days" when local residents reported he was trapped between two warehouses near West Fifth Avenue and 18th Street.

Advertisement

The firefighters ended up cutting through the wall to free Yanko.

"We tried everything, not to do any damage to the structure of the building," Rescue Paramedic Roly Medina told WSVN-TV. "We put a lasso over his neck and tried to lift him a little bit. We tried to get to him; there wasn't enough room for us to get there."

The firefighters reunited with Yanko a couple of days after the rescue and found he was well on his way toward recovering from his ordeal, having suffered only minor scratches.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Flappie' cat door unveiled at CES keeps felines from bringing dead gifts inside
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
'Flappie' cat door unveiled at CES keeps felines from bringing dead gifts inside
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of Swiss brothers at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas unveiled an unusual invention: a cat door that stops felines from bringing living and slain prey inside the house.
'Tidy mouse' cleans up Welsh man's shed at night
Odd News // 2 hours ago
'Tidy mouse' cleans up Welsh man's shed at night
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A wildlife photographer in Wales set up a camera in his tool shed to find out why objects were moving around and discovered a "tidy mouse" was cleaning up for him.
Parks Canada urges drivers not to let moose lick their cars
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Parks Canada urges drivers not to let moose lick their cars
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Parks officials in Canada are urging drivers not to stop on highways to let moose lick the salt off their cars.
Toronto man runs 242 marathons in one year
Odd News // 2 days ago
Toronto man runs 242 marathons in one year
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Toronto man who ran 242 freestyle marathons -- marathon-length runs with no set course -- over the course of 2023 may have broken a world record.
Zoo Miami announces births of two sloth bear cubs
Odd News // 2 days ago
Zoo Miami announces births of two sloth bear cubs
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the births of two baby sloth bears, the first members of their species to be born at the zoo since 1998.
Michigan woman wins $925,434 from lottery ticket she thought was a non-winner
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan woman wins $925,434 from lottery ticket she thought was a non-winner
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she was shocked when what appeared to be a non-winning lottery ticket turned out to be worth $925,434.
Waves at California beaches glow with bioluminescent algae at night
Odd News // 3 days ago
Waves at California beaches glow with bioluminescent algae at night
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An unusual type of algae is coming close to shore in California, leading to a phenomenon known as bioluminescent -- or glowing -- waves.
Wood washed up on Maryland beach believed to be from 19th century ship
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wood washed up on Maryland beach believed to be from 19th century ship
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Maryland State Parks officials said an unusual piece of driftwood that washed up on a state park beach was identified as a deck timber from a 19th century ship.
Venomous snake removed from public toilet in Australia
Odd News // 3 days ago
Venomous snake removed from public toilet in Australia
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A wildlife wrangler in Australia relocated a venomous snake found lurking in an unusual place -- the bowl of a public toilet.
Owl takes a ride in the back of Oregon deputy's patrol car
Odd News // 3 days ago
Owl takes a ride in the back of Oregon deputy's patrol car
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An owl that became involved in an altercation with a pickup truck ended up taking a ride in the back of an Oregon recruit deputy's patrol car.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Waves at California beaches glow with bioluminescent algae at night
Waves at California beaches glow with bioluminescent algae at night
Wood washed up on Maryland beach believed to be from 19th century ship
Wood washed up on Maryland beach believed to be from 19th century ship
Chinese performer's Slinky skills create new world record category
Chinese performer's Slinky skills create new world record category
Toronto man runs 242 marathons in one year
Toronto man runs 242 marathons in one year
'Tidy mouse' cleans up Welsh man's shed at night
'Tidy mouse' cleans up Welsh man's shed at night
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement