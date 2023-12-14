Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin library didn't need Nancy Drew's detective skills to solve the mystery of a teen sleuth story returned 20 years past its due date.

The Sun Prairie Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Carolyn Keene's Nancy Drew: The Cast of the Vanishing Veil, was returned recently along with a sticky note explaining the tome's long absence.

The note reads: "Sorry to return 20 years late (!!) -- found in my parents' basement. I have fond memories of going to SUN growing up. Thanks for all that you do!"

The post said librarians were happy to have the book returned to the collection.

"Better late than never," the post said.

Librarians wrote that the late return provides "an excellent time to remind everyone that the library is fine-free!"