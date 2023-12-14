Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 11:55 AM

Endangered African painted dogs born at Indiana zoo

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Indiana zoo announced the birth of three endangered African painted dog pups at the facility.

The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend said the pups were born Sept. 28 to first-time mother Bleu and father Maurice, but the parents showed little interest in the newborns.

Advertisement

A golden retriever named Kassy, who had just given birth to her own puppies, was brought to the zoo to serve as a surrogate mother.

Some of the pups' siblings were not strong enough to survive, but the trio are now 11 weeks old and healthy, the zoo said.

The pups do not have names yet, but are being referred to as Blue, Red and Orange for the time being.

Zoo officials said a new enclosure is being built for the pups next to the habitat housing Bleu, Maurice and Bleu's sister, Colby, so the youngsters can observe natural painted dog behavior.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wisconsin library solves mystery of long-overdue Nancy Drew book
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Wisconsin library solves mystery of long-overdue Nancy Drew book
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin library didn't need Nancy Drew's detective skills to solve the mystery of a teen sleuth story returned 20 years past its due date.
Odd 2023: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Odd 2023: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The oddest Guinness World Records broken in 2023 include the most skips by a cat in one minute, the loudest burp, the most spoons balanced on the body and the fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head (blindfolded).
Firefighters hoist cow out of waste-filled cesspit in England
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Firefighters hoist cow out of waste-filled cesspit in England
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A British fire service said it was "a mucky afternoon" for its large animal rescue team when they were called to free a cow trapped in a cesspit full of waste.
Two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets sold at same California store
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets sold at same California store
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The California Lottery announced two jackpot-winning tickets for the $395 million Mega Millions drawing were sold at the same store.
South Korean robot dog breaks speed record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
South Korean robot dog breaks speed record
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A South Korean team's dog-like "HOUND" was dubbed the fastest robot on four legs when it traversed a distance of 328 feet in 19.87 seconds.
Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Kentucky family's Christmas tree was inside their home for four days before it was discovered to be home to a young owl.
Five puppies rescued from culvert pipe in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Five puppies rescued from culvert pipe in South Carolina
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal services officers in South Carolina came to the rescue of five puppies trapped in a culvert pipe under a manufacturing facility's driveway.
Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- An Oregon shelter is auctioning off a rare discovery from its donation bin -- a pair of gold Air Jordan 3 sneakers commissioned by Spike Lee and valued at more than $10,000.
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The New York family with the Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property said this year's Christmas display is their biggest ever -- but not all neighbors are amused.
Recycling center workers reunite man with lost ring
Odd News // 1 day ago
Recycling center workers reunite man with lost ring
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Workers at a British recycling center were able to reunite a resident with a gold ring he dropped along with his recyclable bottles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin
Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin
Leopard tries to hunt wild dogs
Leopard tries to hunt wild dogs
Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole
Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree
Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement