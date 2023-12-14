Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Indiana zoo announced the birth of three endangered African painted dog pups at the facility.

The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend said the pups were born Sept. 28 to first-time mother Bleu and father Maurice, but the parents showed little interest in the newborns.

Advertisement

A golden retriever named Kassy, who had just given birth to her own puppies, was brought to the zoo to serve as a surrogate mother.

Some of the pups' siblings were not strong enough to survive, but the trio are now 11 weeks old and healthy, the zoo said.

The pups do not have names yet, but are being referred to as Blue, Red and Orange for the time being.

Zoo officials said a new enclosure is being built for the pups next to the habitat housing Bleu, Maurice and Bleu's sister, Colby, so the youngsters can observe natural painted dog behavior.