Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A former hotel in Nova Scotia was moved by a construction firm with help from 700 bars of soap.

Halifax's Elmwood building, which was built as a home in 1826 and converted into the Victorian Elmwood Hotel in 1896, was slated for demolition in 2018, but was saved by a sale to Galaxy Properties, which announced plans to move the structure closer to the street and put it on new foundation so it could connect to a planned apartment building.

The 220-ton building was successfully moved by a crew from S. Rushton Construction, which shared a time-lapse video of the move on Facebook.

Company owner Sheldon Rushton said the Elmwood was pulled 30 feet across a steel frame by two excavators and a tow truck.

Rushton said instead of using rollers, the team decided to use 700 bars of Ivory soap to make the building glide across the frame. He said Ivory soap is particularly soft, making for a smooth move.

Rushton said the Elmwood will be moved again in the near future, once its new foundation is completed.