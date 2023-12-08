Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 8, 2023 / 1:22 PM

220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A former hotel in Nova Scotia was moved by a construction firm with help from 700 bars of soap.

Halifax's Elmwood building, which was built as a home in 1826 and converted into the Victorian Elmwood Hotel in 1896, was slated for demolition in 2018, but was saved by a sale to Galaxy Properties, which announced plans to move the structure closer to the street and put it on new foundation so it could connect to a planned apartment building.

Advertisement

The 220-ton building was successfully moved by a crew from S. Rushton Construction, which shared a time-lapse video of the move on Facebook.

Company owner Sheldon Rushton said the Elmwood was pulled 30 feet across a steel frame by two excavators and a tow truck.

Rushton said instead of using rollers, the team decided to use 700 bars of Ivory soap to make the building glide across the frame. He said Ivory soap is particularly soft, making for a smooth move.

Rushton said the Elmwood will be moved again in the near future, once its new foundation is completed.

Read More

Latest Headlines

17-year-old law clerk becomes the youngest to pass California's bar exam
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
17-year-old law clerk becomes the youngest to pass California's bar exam
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A California county's district attorney announced a 17-year-old law clerk has become the youngest person to pass the state's bar exam.
Pennsylvania neighborhood terrorized by free-roaming cattle herd
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Pennsylvania neighborhood terrorized by free-roaming cattle herd
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania housing development said their yards and Christmas lights have been repeatedly damaged by a herd of free-roaming cows.
Black bear attacks Christmas decoration in Florida
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Black bear attacks Christmas decoration in Florida
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A black bear in Florida played Grinch to a Longwood family by attacking a life-sized reindeer decoration and dragging it from the yard.
'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- An alligator park in Florida announced the rare hatching of a solid white leucistic alligator at the facility.
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Tennessee came to the rescue of four goats stranded on a mountain ledge for nearly two weeks.
Escaped reindeer returned to Santa in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped reindeer returned to Santa in England
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of reindeer named Blitzen and Blue were reunited with Santa Claus after escaping from a Christmas-themed attraction in England.
Illinois firefighters rescue 6-foot snake from kitchen cabinet
Odd News // 1 day ago
Illinois firefighters rescue 6-foot snake from kitchen cabinet
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Illinois firefighters conducted an unusual rescue when a resident's 6-foot boa constrictor escaped from her enclosure and got stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet.
Canadian cyclist rides nearly 81 miles hands-free
Odd News // 1 day ago
Canadian cyclist rides nearly 81 miles hands-free
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Alberta cyclist took a nearly 81-mile ride on his bike without using his hands to break a Guinness World Record.
Animal control officers round up loose horse in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal control officers round up loose horse in Massachusetts
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts said a loose horse was found wandering on the border line between two towns and was later returned to its owner.
Traffic-blocking turkey beloved by some residents in Michigan town
Odd News // 1 day ago
Traffic-blocking turkey beloved by some residents in Michigan town
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A wild turkey has taken to chasing cars and blocking traffic in a Michigan neighborhood -- and some locals love him for it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
Texas woman finds opossum lounging in her Christmas tree
Texas woman finds opossum lounging in her Christmas tree
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement