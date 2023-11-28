Trending
Nov. 28, 2023

Private island in Florida Keys listed for $2.5 million

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida Keys private island that was once featured on an HGTV series is for sale with an asking price of $2.5 million.

Pretty Joe Rock, aka Sea Shell Key, is located just off shore of Marathon and is listed for $2.5 million on website Private Islands Inc.

"Pretty Joe Rock offers an exceptional opportunity to make a Florida Key your own, as a private sanctuary with home of your dreams, or as a successful vacation rental as the island has already been in the past," the listing reads.

The 9,190-square-foot island was featured on a 2014 episode of HGTV's Buying the Beach, but the single-family home on the property was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

"Plans are underway to build a brand-new single-family home here that will offer spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico and incredible sunsets," the listing states.

The listing says the island is connected to shore electricity and city water.

