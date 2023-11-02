Trending
Nov. 2, 2023 / 4:28 PM

Lineman helps rescue kittens from high voltage area in Connecticut

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Connecticut utility worker doing maintenance in a high-voltage area ended up rescuing a quartet of kittens in danger of electrocution.

Branden Collins, a lineman for Eversource, said he was working in an area with energized lines and transformers in Stamford when he spotted the four kittens.

"With the energized wire and the energy from the transformers, it was the worst possible area that they could be in," Collins said in a video released by Eversource.

Collins worked with Stamford police and animal control to safely extract the kittens from the dangerous area and have them taken to nonprofit rescue Animal National.

The kittens, three of which were treated for burn wounds, were dubbed Amp, Watt, Zolt and Ever.

