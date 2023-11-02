Florida man cited for 'Booty Patrol' truck's resemblance to a Border Patrol vehicle

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida driver was issued a citation when sheriff's deputies determined his truck labeled "Booty Patrol" too closely resembled a Border Patrol vehicle.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said the white Chevy Silverado, which bears a green stripe on the side and the words "Booty Patrol" on the back, had been spotted in several counties.

The driver was cited under a law banning vehicles from having red and blue lights that too closely resemble the lights on law enforcement vehicles.

Comments underneath the sheriff's office's Facebook post indicate the truck is a "show vehicle" and the lights were only ever used in the filming of a music video, and not on any public roads.