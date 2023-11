A Shoreline, Wash., Uber driver was filling his car with gas when he decided to buy a Hit 5 lottery ticker that earned him $110,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Washington Uber driver stopped to gas up his car before his shift and bought a lottery ticket that earned him a $110,000 prize. The Shoreline man told Washington's Lottery officials he was fueling up his car before starting his shift driving for Uber when he decided to buy a Hit 5 ticket from the Safeway Fuel store. Advertisement

The man used his own numbers to buy the ticket, and discovered later that evening that he had won the $110,000 prize in the drawing.

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to take his two children out to dinner, pay off his debt and fund a family vacation.