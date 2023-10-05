Trending
Odd News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 4:47 PM

Idaho man launches stomp rocket into target 104 feet away

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said six years of efforts culminated in his unofficially breaking the Guinness World Record for the farthest target hit with a pump-powered rocket.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, said he first applied for the record in November 2017, but never successfully earned the title.

The record stands at 89.3 feet and was set by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman in 2016.

Rush said his son received a "whimsical dino stomp rocket" for his birthday, and the toy reignited Rush's desire to beat the record.

He took the rocket to a local gymnasium and, after multiple attempts, was able to strike a target 104 feet away.

Rush said evidence from his attempt is now being reviewed by Guinness World Records.

