Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won $100 from a free play online lottery game and turned that prize into a $169,674 Fantasy 5 jackpot. Tammie Pelton, 52, of Cheboygan, told Michigan Lottery officials she played the Daily Spin to Win game at MichiganLottery.com and the free game gave her a bonus credit to use on the site.

Pelton used her bonus credit to play an online game and won $100.

"I used some of my winnings to purchase Powerball tickets and then saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $150,000, so I purchased a few Fantasy 5 tickets too," the player said.

Pelton said it was a few days later when she remembered to check her numbers.

"When I logged in to my account a few days later, a pop-up came up saying I'd won a $169,674 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize," she recalled. "I had to triple check my account balance to make sure I wasn't seeing things!"

Pelton said her husband also needed some convincing.

"I woke up my husband and showed him the message. He was confused and asked who won, so I yelled: 'We did!' We are still having a hard time believing this is real," she said.

Pelton said she plans to use her winnings to take a trip and make investments.