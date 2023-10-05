Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot

|Advertisement
Pelton used her bonus credit to play an online game and won $100.
"I used some of my winnings to purchase Powerball tickets and then saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $150,000, so I purchased a few Fantasy 5 tickets too," the player said.
Pelton said it was a few days later when she remembered to check her numbers.
"When I logged in to my account a few days later, a pop-up came up saying I'd won a $169,674 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize," she recalled. "I had to triple check my account balance to make sure I wasn't seeing things!"
Pelton said her husband also needed some convincing.
"I woke up my husband and showed him the message. He was confused and asked who won, so I yelled: 'We did!' We are still having a hard time believing this is real," she said.
Pelton said she plans to use her winnings to take a trip and make investments.