The city of Avon Lake Fire Department in Ohio said a mysterious smell reported around the city was traced back to the Lubrizol Advanced Materials chemical plant. Photo courtesy of the City of Avon Lake Fire Department/Facebook

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A mysterious smell reported by residents of an Ohio city has been tracked to a local chemical company, and officials said it does not pose any health risks to the public. City of Avon Lake Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a gas odor reported across the community resulted from a gasket leak at Lubrizol Advanced Materials. Advertisement

The leak released a vapor identified as ethyl acetate into the air, the department said.

The post said the chemical, a commonly used solvent, "has an extremely low odor threshold," meaning "a small amount will create an odor."

A Lubrizol representative told WJW-TV the issue "was quickly resolved and does not present a health or safety concern."