Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A California resident's home security camera captured the moment hundreds of escaped goats stampeded through their neighborhood late at night.

Kristen Slowe, who lives in the Ring Mountain neighborhood of Corte Madera, shared Nest camera video showing hundreds of goats running past her house late at night.

The goats feasted on vegetation in the area and woke residents and pets with their ruckus, neighbors said.

The goat herd is contracted by the city to clear vegetation for fire abatement.