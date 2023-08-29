Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 4:28 PM

Firefighters rescue two deer stuck in gate in California

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two deer that both became stuck between metal bars at a gated community.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said in an Instagram post that crews responded to a gated community in Westlake Village when two deer became stuck between the metal bars on opposite sides of a mechanical gate.

Advertisement

The post included video of firefighters using pry tools to separate the bars so the deer could squeeze through.

The department said both deer were freed from the "sticky situation."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Baby born in parking garage at Maryland hospital
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Baby born in parking garage at Maryland hospital
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- An impatient baby was born in a Maryland hospital's parking garage with help from an OB-GYN who happened to overhear the commotion.
Overturned truck spills baking flour next to Utah road
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Overturned truck spills baking flour next to Utah road
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah responded to an unusual roadside mess when an overturned semi truck spilled its load of baking flour into Logan Canyon.
Michigan Lottery player wins his second jackpot of the year
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan Lottery player wins his second jackpot of the year
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who likes playing online lottery games scored a $573,617 prize from a BIG CA$H Second Chance drawing -- his second jackpot this year.
New Jersey park closed due to alligator on the loose
Odd News // 4 hours ago
New Jersey park closed due to alligator on the loose
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey announced a public park will remain closed for 72 hours while authorities search for an alligator confirmed to be on the loose in the area.
Hyenas rescue mate from lion
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Hyenas rescue mate from lion
A clan of hyenas all came together to save a clan mate from the jaws of a massive lion.
Giant inflatable ducks make a mysterious return to Maine harbor
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Giant inflatable ducks make a mysterious return to Maine harbor
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Giant inflatable ducks have returned to a Maine harbor for the third consecutive year -- and this year there are three of them.
Men attempt world record with 153 hugs in one minute
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Men attempt world record with 153 hugs in one minute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record-breaker teamed up with a social media star to break the world record for most hugs in one minute.
Escaped bull caught on security camera in Illinois
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Escaped bull caught on security camera in Illinois
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Officials in an Illinois village said a bull on the loose in the area was caught on security camera wandering through a resident's property.
Author found after message in a bottle from Ireland reaches New Jersey
Odd News // 1 day ago
Author found after message in a bottle from Ireland reaches New Jersey
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A man who found a message in a bottle from Ireland on a New Jersey beach was able to connect with the woman who wrote the message in the summer of 2019.
Idaho restaurant assembles world's longest Philly cheesesteak
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho restaurant assembles world's longest Philly cheesesteak
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho restaurant unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a Philly cheesesteak sandwich measuring 722.8 feet long.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elephant swings crocodile biting its tail
Elephant swings crocodile biting its tail
Hyenas rescue mate from lion
Hyenas rescue mate from lion
Author found after message in a bottle from Ireland reaches New Jersey
Author found after message in a bottle from Ireland reaches New Jersey
Curious deer strolls into Washington candy shop
Curious deer strolls into Washington candy shop
Idaho restaurant assembles world's longest Philly cheesesteak
Idaho restaurant assembles world's longest Philly cheesesteak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement