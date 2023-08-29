Firefighters rescue two deer stuck in gate in California

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two deer that both became stuck between metal bars at a gated community.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said in an Instagram post that crews responded to a gated community in Westlake Village when two deer became stuck between the metal bars on opposite sides of a mechanical gate.

The post included video of firefighters using pry tools to separate the bars so the deer could squeeze through.

The department said both deer were freed from the "sticky situation."