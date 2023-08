Victoria Sadler was on her way home from claiming a Maryland Lottery prize when she bought a Pick 5 ticket that earned her a $50,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman on her way home from collecting a lottery jackpot stopped and bought a Pick 5 ticket that earned her another $50,000. Victoria Sadler, 59, of Nottingham, told Maryland Lottery officials she was leaving lottery headquarters after collecting a progressive jackpot from the Fast Play Home Run Riches Second-Chance drawing when she decided to stop at Royal Farms on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore. Advertisement

Sadler used her grandson's birthday to buy a Pick 5 ticket. The same numbers previously earned her a $25,000 prize last year.

The grandson's birthday numbers proved even more lucky the second time, winning a $50,000 jackpot.

"When I realized I won, my jaw was on the floor! I was so happy, I couldn't believe it," Sadler said.

The winner said her latest prize will help fund a family trip to Walt Disney World. She said the rest will go into savings and investments.