A Macomb County, Mich., man won a $573,617 prize from the Michigan Lottery's BIG CA$H Second Chance drawing -- his second such jackpot this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who likes playing online lottery games scored a $573,617 prize from a BIG CA$H Second Chance drawing -- his second jackpot this year. The Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials he likes playing the BIG CA$H games online because they offer him the chance to win the progressive jackpots in the BIG CA$H Second Chance Jackpot drawings. Advertisement

The man's dreams came true in February with a $261,935 cash, but he discovered in July that his luck had an even larger surprise in store: $573,617.

"When I won earlier this year it was a huge surprise but it was an even bigger surprise that I won a second time," the winner said. "I never expected to win and winning twice has been such a blessing. Being able to invest this money for my retirement means I can retire sooner than I was planning to and spend time with my family."