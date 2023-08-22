Baby squirrel rescued after being adopted by chicken

|Advertisement
"The squirrel kit had likely been separated from his mother and had been seeking warmth and comfort from the hen," Galbraith said in a news release. "The hen wasn't fussed at all with the new addition!"
The baby squirrel was found to be "very thin and dehydrated" so Galbraith took it to the National Wildlife Rescue Center for care.
The animal will remain at the facility until it is "healthy and old enough to be released back into the wild," Galbraith said.
"This was a very unusual rescue but also a very cute one," she said.