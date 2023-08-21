Snake found in Target cart gets new home at college

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A snake found in a shopping cart in Iowa has a new permanent home at a Nebraska Community College, officials said.

Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue said the Colombian red-tailed boa constrictor was found earlier this month inside a shopping cart at the Target store on Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City.

Officials said they were unable to identify the snake's owner or determine how it came to be in the shopping cart.

Professor Dan Fogell drove up from Lincoln, Neb., to bring the snake to its new home at Southeast Community College.

"If we keep him in our lab, we'll probably use him for outreach," Fogell told KCAU-TV. "We have a couple of nights a year where we do family science night. We always like to have some big snakes for kids to come handle and have their picture taken with, so we'll probably keep him around for that."

Fogell said the snake has been named Target -- pronounced "Tar-Zhay."