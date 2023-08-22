Trending
Monkey escapes from enclosure at British zoo

By Ben Hooper
A monkey briefly escaped from its enclosure Tuesday morning at England's Paignton Zoo. Photo courtesy of the Paignton Zoo
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Visitors to a zoo in England were rushed to indoor areas when a monkey escaped from its enclosure Tuesday morning.

Witnesses at the Paignton Zoo said employees ushered them into safe areas when a code red was declared Tuesday morning, indicating the escape of an animal.

Some guests said they were not immediately told what kind of animal escaped, leading to rumors of loose animals including tigers.

A Paignton Zoo spokesperson confirmed the escaped animal was a monkey that was re-captured after only a few minutes on the loose.

"Earlier today, staff at Paignton Zoo had to attend to an incident involving an escaped monkey," the spokesperson told Devon Live. "As a precautionary measure, zoo visitors were evacuated from the area in accordance with our well-rehearsed escaped animal procedure and the animal was re-captured without incident shortly after the alert was raised."

The spokesperson said an investigation has been opened into how the primate managed to escape the monkey enclosure.

