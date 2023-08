Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts took a boat out into a lake to rescue a disoriented dog that ran into trouble during a swim.

The Wellesley Police Department posted a series of photos to Facebook showing the rescue executed Tuesday in Lake Waban by the Wellesley Fire Department.

Police wrote that firefighters had to use a boat to reach the canine.

The firefighters "scooped the wayward dog out of the water" and were able to transport the canine to the Wellesley College docks, where its owners were waiting.