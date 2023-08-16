Trending
Book returned to British Columbia library after 86 years

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A British Columbia library said a book was recently returned after being due back 86 years earlier.

The Vancouver Public Library said on social media that the book, a collection of three plays by Hugh Quinn, was recently returned "slightly past its due date."

The library called on its followers to guess when the book had been checked out, and revealed the answer the following day.

"There were many great and educated guesses, yet still no one has identified the exact year," the library said on Instagram.

The year was identified as 1937 -- 86 years before its return.

The patron who checked out the overdue tome won't have to worry about fines, as the facility did away with late fees last year.

