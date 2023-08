A Maryland man bought 15 tickets for a single Pick 5 drawing and ended up winning $50,000 per ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who bought 15 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing ended up winning 15 $50,000 prizes -- a total of $750,000. The 65-year-old Accekeek man told Maryland Lottery officials he has scored smaller jackpots from Pick 4 and other games in the past, but his Pick 5 jackpot is the largest by far. Advertisement

The man visited Brothers Liquors on Old Fort Road in Fort Washington and bought 15 identical tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing and ended up hitting the jackpot, winning $50,000 per ticket.

The winner, who has been a federal employee for 20 years, said the $750,000 prize will allow him and his wife to retire comfortably.