The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said a reported alligator spotted outside a Prince George's County apartment building was likely a tegu lizard. Photo by tomfotografo2750/Pixabay.com

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Maryland said a reported alligator seen wandering loose near an apartment building was likely an escaped or abandoned tegu lizard. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said officers were called to the Lighthouse at Twin Lakes Apartments building in the Beltsville area of Prince George's County on a report of an alligator spotted by residents. Advertisement

The building's resident service coordinator showed the officers photos snapped by a resident, but the officers were unable to locate the animal.

The photos were reviewed by the DNR's Wildlife and Heritage Service unit, which said they appear to depict a tegu lizard, not an alligator.

Tegu lizards are common pets and can grow to be up to 4 feet long.