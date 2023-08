The University of Florida has renewed the search for goats on the loose in the campus area since July. Photo courtesy of @UF/X, formerly Twitter

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The University of Florida is renewing its search for some loose goats after the animals returned to campus and were seen climbing on rooftops. The group of goats were first seen wandering the Gainesville streets in July, and some of the animals were captured, but at least two managed to evade authorities. Advertisement

The University of Florida tweeted a wanted poster for the goats after they were spotted climbing on rooftops near Dickinson Hall.

"Not that we're having trouble catching them or anything," the school tweeted.

Anyone who spots the goats is being asked to call 352-392-1591.