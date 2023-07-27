Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 27, 2023 / 1:45 PM

More than 200 ponies make annual swim across Virginia channel

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 27 (UPI) -- More than 200 ponies were herded across the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague Island in Virginia for the 98th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.

The annual event, organized by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, sees the foals from Assateague Island's herd of wild ponies brought across the Assateague Channel by a team of "Saltwater Cowboys."

Advertisement

The equines are then paraded through the streets to the Carnival Ground.

The purpose of the event is to separate foals for auction as a means of keeping the herd from over-expanding. The first foal to reach the shore is crowed King or Queen Neptune and is given away in a raffle at the auction.

This year's Queen Neptune was a chestnut-colored filly designated No. 70.

Some of the foals are designated as "buyback" ponies, and they are auctioned for naming rights only before being returned to the herd on Assateague Island.

The money raised by the auction goes to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which designates some of the funds for the herd's veterinary care. Funds from one designated pony are donated to a local charity chosen each year.

Read More

Pearl found in clam at Maine restaurant becomes engagement ring Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered Loose cow on the move in South Carolina

Latest Headlines

Pearl found in clam at Maine restaurant becomes engagement ring
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Pearl found in clam at Maine restaurant becomes engagement ring
July 27 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island woman found a pearl in a clam she was served at a restaurant, and it ended up becoming her engagement ring.
Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered
July 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman received more than 100 Amazon packages she didn't order, including headlamps, glue guns and binoculars.
Loose cow on the move in South Carolina
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Loose cow on the move in South Carolina
July 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help locating the owner of a loose cow seen wandering through a neighborhood.
Chinese teen skips rope 374 times in one minute
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Chinese teen skips rope 374 times in one minute
July 26 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old jump rope expert in China broke a Guinness World Record by skipping rope 374 times in one minute.
Raccoon shows up on baggage belt at Philadelphia airport
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Raccoon shows up on baggage belt at Philadelphia airport
July 26 (UPI) -- Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport were treated to a rare spectacle when a raccoon showed up on the belt at baggage claim.
Ohio police wrangle runaway emu
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Ohio police wrangle runaway emu
July 26 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to an "emusing" call when a runaway emu was spotted running loose in southwest Columbus.
Arkansas woman receives $200,000 lottery ticket from stepdad
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Arkansas woman receives $200,000 lottery ticket from stepdad
July 26 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman is $200,000 richer after her stepfather made good on a long-running "joke" that he would give her a winning lottery ticket.
Chinese puzzle master solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chinese puzzle master solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling
July 26 (UPI) -- A Chinese speedcuber combined his puzzle-solving skills with his juggling proficiency to solve three Rubik's cubes in 3 minutes and 16 seconds while juggling.
Bird rescued after stealing angler's catch -- along with the hook
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bird rescued after stealing angler's catch -- along with the hook
July 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and veterinarians in Maryland came to the rescue of a double-crested cormorant that stole a fisherman's catch and ended up caught on his line.
Ohio construction crew locates time capsule under 26-year-old tree
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio construction crew locates time capsule under 26-year-old tree
July 26 (UPI) -- A time capsule buried by an Ohio middle school class while helping to plant a willow tree 26 years ago was recovered by a construction crew enlisted to remove the tree.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Ontario couple kiss after eating spicy peppers to break world record
Ontario couple kiss after eating spicy peppers to break world record
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Escaped goats overrun California neighborhood
Escaped goats overrun California neighborhood
Raccoon shows up on baggage belt at Philadelphia airport
Raccoon shows up on baggage belt at Philadelphia airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement