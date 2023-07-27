Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 27 (UPI) -- More than 200 ponies were herded across the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague Island in Virginia for the 98th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.

The annual event, organized by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, sees the foals from Assateague Island's herd of wild ponies brought across the Assateague Channel by a team of "Saltwater Cowboys."

Advertisement

The equines are then paraded through the streets to the Carnival Ground.

The purpose of the event is to separate foals for auction as a means of keeping the herd from over-expanding. The first foal to reach the shore is crowed King or Queen Neptune and is given away in a raffle at the auction.

This year's Queen Neptune was a chestnut-colored filly designated No. 70.

Some of the foals are designated as "buyback" ponies, and they are auctioned for naming rights only before being returned to the herd on Assateague Island.

The money raised by the auction goes to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which designates some of the funds for the herd's veterinary care. Funds from one designated pony are donated to a local charity chosen each year.