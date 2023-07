Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help locating the owner of a loose cow seen wandering through a neighborhood.

Beaufort County Animal Services posted a photo to Facebook showing the black cow wandering loose near some houses on Burlington Circle.

Officials wrote the cow is believed to have escaped from a property on nearby Pine Grove Road, but the owner has yet to be identified.

"Anyone know who owns cows on Pine Grove Road near Burlington Circle? This one is wandering the neighborhood on Burlington Circle. Inbox us a phone number and name ASAP," the post said.