Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 25 (UPI) -- Police in Maine responded to a toy store where a peregrine falcon chasing a pigeon ended up trapped inside the store.

The Ellsworth Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer responding to a "big hawk" inside the Kiddo toy store downtown arrived to find the raptor, actually a peregrine falcon, was looking out a window in an apparent search for a means of escape.

Advertisement

"I've never had anything like that before, dogs sure, cats and dogs, but I've never had to go after a bird, especially not a falcon," Officer Zachary Chandler told WVII-TV.

Store workers said the bird of prey ended up inside the store while pursuing a pigeon.

Chandler was able to wrangle the falcon and release it safely outside.