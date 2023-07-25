Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 25 (UPI) -- Police in Maine responded to a toy store where a peregrine falcon chasing a pigeon ended up trapped inside the store. The Ellsworth Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer responding to a "big hawk" inside the Kiddo toy store downtown arrived to find the raptor, actually a peregrine falcon, was looking out a window in an apparent search for a means of escape. Advertisement "I've never had anything like that before, dogs sure, cats and dogs, but I've never had to go after a bird, especially not a falcon," Officer Zachary Chandler told WVII-TV. Store workers said the bird of prey ended up inside the store while pursuing a pigeon. Chandler was able to wrangle the falcon and release it safely outside. Read More Northern Ireland man plays drums for over 150 hours straight Bear temporarily escapes enclosure at Mississippi zoo Wisconsin woman amasses collection of 23,632 Winnie the Pooh items