Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 25, 2023 / 12:10 PM

Northern Ireland man plays drums for over 150 hours straight

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 25 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland musician attempted to recapture a Guinness World Record by playing the drums for more than 150 hours.

Allister Brown, 45, started his attempt at the record for longest drumming marathon by an individual on July 16, and completed his project Saturday after surpassing his goal of 150 hours.

Advertisement

Brown, who has held the record twice in the past, was attempting to beat the current record of 134 hours and 5 minutes, which was set by Canadian Steve Gaul in 2015.

Brown dedicated his record attempt to his partner, Sharon Deegan, who died from pancreatic cancer in January 2021. The attempt raised money for NIPANC, a Northern Ireland charity dedicated to pancreatic cancer awareness, and Mind, a mental health charity.

The attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records to become official.

Read More

Bear temporarily escapes enclosure at Mississippi zoo Wisconsin woman amasses collection of 23,632 Winnie the Pooh items Lottery ticket birthday gift earns N.C. man $100,000

Latest Headlines

Bear temporarily escapes enclosure at Mississippi zoo
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bear temporarily escapes enclosure at Mississippi zoo
July 25 (UPI) -- An Asiatic black bear escaped from its enclosure at a Mississippi zoo when a door was mistakenly left open.
Michigan man finds out he won $1.5M lotto prize from online message
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man finds out he won $1.5M lotto prize from online message
July 24 (UPI) -- A man from Oakland County in Michigan was surprised to find he had won the Lotto 47 Double Play.
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
July 24 (UPI) -- It's a record breakingly-hot summer and humans aren't the only ones hiding out inside in the air-conditioning. Here are five times snakes slithered indoors to beat the heat.
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
This lioness climbed the highest tree around to escape the love interest of 7 male lions that were after her.
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Odd News // 1 day ago
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
A lone baboon found itself surrounded by a pack of African wild dogs in a rare encounter. It had to find a way out.
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Odd News // 2 days ago
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
July 22 (UPI) -- A gorilla who zookeepers had thought to be male was only discovered to be female when she was found holding her new baby girl .
Wisconsin woman amasses collection of 23,632 Winnie the Pooh items
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wisconsin woman amasses collection of 23,632 Winnie the Pooh items
July 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who has held the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia since 2008 said her collection now amounts to 23,632 unique items.
Lottery ticket birthday gift earns N.C. man $100,000
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lottery ticket birthday gift earns N.C. man $100,000
July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a birthday present and ended up winning a $100,000 prize.
Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
Odd News // 3 days ago
Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
July 21 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in Texas swam out into a river in his full uniform to rescue a kitten spotted stranded on a floating log.
Alligator waits for a ride at Florida bus stop
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator waits for a ride at Florida bus stop
July 21 (UPI) -- A Florida bus driver got out their camera instead of opening the door when they arrived at a bus stop occupied by an unusual commuter -- an alligator.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement