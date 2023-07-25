Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 25 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland musician attempted to recapture a Guinness World Record by playing the drums for more than 150 hours.

Allister Brown, 45, started his attempt at the record for longest drumming marathon by an individual on July 16, and completed his project Saturday after surpassing his goal of 150 hours.

Brown, who has held the record twice in the past, was attempting to beat the current record of 134 hours and 5 minutes, which was set by Canadian Steve Gaul in 2015.

Brown dedicated his record attempt to his partner, Sharon Deegan, who died from pancreatic cancer in January 2021. The attempt raised money for NIPANC, a Northern Ireland charity dedicated to pancreatic cancer awareness, and Mind, a mental health charity.

The attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records to become official.