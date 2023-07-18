Trending
July 18, 2023 / 11:30 AM

Man balances umbrella on one finger for over 3 hours to break record

By Ben Hooper
July 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to break another record by balancing an umbrella on his finger for 3 hours, 46 minutes and 16 seconds.

David Rush said some of the largest obstacles to breaking the record for longest duration balancing an umbrella on one finger were overcoming fatigue and the monotony of standing and sitting still during his attempt.

Rush's time of 3 hours, 46 minutes and 16 seconds bested the current record of 3 hours, 31 minutes, and 43 seconds.

His attempt must still be reviewed by Guinness World Records before becoming official.

