Mom wins $500,000 lottery prize less than a month after son won $518,774

"This is hard to believe," she said. "I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct."
Williams previously visited lottery headquarters less than a month earlier when her son, Randy, claimed a $518,774 jackpot. Randy returned the favor by coming with his mom to claim her own prize.
"I feel like we are blessed," Randy Williams said.
The family said they had originally planned to use Randy's winnings to fix up Peggy's home, but now they are looking into building a new house.