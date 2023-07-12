Trending
July 12, 2023 / 4:18 PM

Mom wins $500,000 lottery prize less than a month after son won $518,774

By Ben Hooper
Peggy Williams won a $500,000 lottery prize less than a month after her son won an even larger jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina mom collected a $500,000 lottery prize less than a month after accompanying her son to collect a $518,774 Cash 5 jackpot.

Peggy Williams of Raleigh told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she bought a $10 Double Diamond Cashword ticket from the Food Lion on Easy Street in Greenville and was shocked to reveal the $500,000 prize.

"This is hard to believe," she said. "I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct."

Williams previously visited lottery headquarters less than a month earlier when her son, Randy, claimed a $518,774 jackpot. Randy returned the favor by coming with his mom to claim her own prize.

"I feel like we are blessed," Randy Williams said.

The family said they had originally planned to use Randy's winnings to fix up Peggy's home, but now they are looking into building a new house.

