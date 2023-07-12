Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 12, 2023 / 4:29 PM

Mail delivery suspended in Texas neighborhood due to dive-bombing hawk

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 12 (UPI) -- Mail delivery has been temporarily suspended to a Texas neighborhood due to a dive-bombing hawk that has been targeting postal workers -- and anyone else who goes outside.

Residents of Milam Place and Kenwood Avenue in the Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin said they have recently been forced to keep an eye on the sky to avoid being struck in the head by the bird.

Advertisement

"My brother was on a run, and he thought I punched him in the back of the head, which I haven't done in 15 years," Alfred Del Barrio told KTBC-TV. "I've always been able to dodge it. I just kind of like go underneath my awning or run into my car."

The U.S. Postal Service recently informed residents they would have to retrieve their mail from South Congress Post Office for the time being.

"The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service; however, the safety of our employees and customers is our priority," officials wrote in a statement.

Wildlife biologist Blake Hendon with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife said the hawk is likely protecting its young.

Advertisement

"This is the time of year that they have constructed nests earlier in the season. They've laid eggs. And now at this point in time in the season, they are raising their young," he said.

He said the hawk's aggression should subside once the newly hatched birds are large enough to fly off, usually about six to seven weeks.

Read More

Mom wins $500,000 lottery prize less than a month after son won $518,774 Burger King sandwich with 20 slices of cheese goes viral in Thailand Wildlife officials trying to capture surfboard-stealing otter

Latest Headlines

Mom wins $500,000 lottery prize less than a month after son won $518,774
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Mom wins $500,000 lottery prize less than a month after son won $518,774
July 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina mom collected a $500,000 lottery prize less than a month after accompanying her son to collect a $518,774 Cash 5 jackpot.
Burger King sandwich with 20 slices of cheese goes viral in Thailand
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Burger King sandwich with 20 slices of cheese goes viral in Thailand
July 12 (UPI) -- An unusual Burger King menu item offered in Thailand is going viral online after the fast food chain confirmed the "real cheeseburger" features 20 slices of American cheese -- and no meat.
Wildlife officials trying to capture surfboard-stealing otter
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wildlife officials trying to capture surfboard-stealing otter
July 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said they are attempting to capture and rehome a sea otter that has embarked on an unusual crime spree -- stealing surfboards.
Teenager with metal detector saves beachfront proposal
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Teenager with metal detector saves beachfront proposal
July 12 (UPI) -- A vacationing teenager with a metal detector came to the rescue when a dropped ring nearly foiled a proposal on a South Carolina beach.
Former Nebraska missile silo for sale after YouTuber renovation
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Former Nebraska missile silo for sale after YouTuber renovation
July 12 (UPI) -- An unusual home for sale in Nebraska was formerly a missile silo before being remodeled by a popular YouTuber.
Ontario woman collects 1,618 toothbrushes
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Ontario woman collects 1,618 toothbrushes
July 12 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman's unusual collection earned her a Guinness World Records title when the organization confirmed she owns 1,618 different packaged toothbrushes.
Alligator spotted in Pennsylvania creek
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Alligator spotted in Pennsylvania creek
July 12 (UPI) -- An alligator was spotted swimming in a creek in a Pennsylvania park, police confirmed.
Baby deer rescued from water treatment tank in Massachusetts
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Baby deer rescued from water treatment tank in Massachusetts
July 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a baby deer found swimming in a 15-foot-deep tank at a water treatment plant.
Bear wanders onto college campus in Colorado
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear wanders onto college campus in Colorado
July 11 (UPI) -- A section of the University of Colorado Boulder campus was closed Tuesday when a black bear wandered into the area and climbed a tree.
Website offers $1,000 to watch 16 animated 'Barbie' movies
Odd News // 1 day ago
Website offers $1,000 to watch 16 animated 'Barbie' movies
July 11 (UPI) -- A Canada-based website is celebrating the upcoming release of the live-action Barbie film by offering to pay someone $1,000 to watch and review all 16 animated Barbie movies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zoo asks visitors to stop showing phone videos to gorillas
Zoo asks visitors to stop showing phone videos to gorillas
15-foot python on the loose in Los Angeles
15-foot python on the loose in Los Angeles
Police searching for screaming woman find loud parrot
Police searching for screaming woman find loud parrot
Website offers $1,000 to watch 16 animated 'Barbie' movies
Website offers $1,000 to watch 16 animated 'Barbie' movies
Wildlife officials trying to capture surfboard-stealing otter
Wildlife officials trying to capture surfboard-stealing otter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement