July 11, 2023 / 11:16 AM

48-hour drag show world record attempt underway in Oregon

By Ben Hooper
"RuPaul's Drag Race" veteran Peppermint is among more than 60 drag performers attempting to break a Guinness World Record by holding a 48-hour drag show in Portland, Ore. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"RuPaul's Drag Race" veteran Peppermint is among more than 60 drag performers attempting to break a Guinness World Record by holding a 48-hour drag show in Portland, Ore. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A Portland, Ore., venue is attempting to set a Guinness World Record by holding a drag show that lasts for a full 48 hours.

The Drag-a-thon began at 4 p.m. Monday at Darcelle XV Showplace and is scheduled to continue until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The event is aiming to break a Guinness World Record and push back against drag show bans elsewhere in the country,

"Drag-a-thon came as a direct response to all the negative stuff against the drag and trans community in other parts of the country where they're saying, 'No more drag,' and 'Too much drag,' 'Less drag,'" Poison Waters told KGW-TV. "We're going the opposite. We're going to do more, more, more drag."

The Drag-a-thon features more than 60 drag queens and drag kings, including RuPaul's Drag Race alums Eureka O'Hara, Lala Ri and Peppermint. Other celebrities slated to make appearances include Busy Philipps, Cheryl Strayed, Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.

The event, co-hosted by Portland fashion boutique Wildfang, is also aiming to raise $250,000 for the Trevor Project, a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

