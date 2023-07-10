Baby wallaby gets stuck in front grille of car in Australia

|Advertisement
The couple arrived in Hamilton before they made the discovery.
"They decided to check the damage done to the front of the car -- they heard a noise and discovered the joey," shelter owner Shelly Burrowes told 7News.
Burrowes said the wallaby was miraculously uninjured.
"It appears he hit the grille in the exact spot that it cushioned his impact and he escaped injury," she said.
Burrowes said the marsupial was uncommonly fortunate.
"He is an incredibly lucky joey. If I hadn't seen him stuck in the car myself, I may not have even believed the story," she said.
Burrowes said the wallaby is being kept in a safe enclosure until it is large enough to survive in the wild on its own.