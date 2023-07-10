Baby wallaby gets stuck in front grille of car in Australia

A couple traveling on a Victoria, Australia, road felt an impact while driving and discovered 45 minutes later that there was a baby wallaby stuck in the front of their car. Photo courtesy of the Hamilton Wildlife Shelter/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 10 (UPI) -- An Australian couple who felt a slight impact while driving continued to travel for 45 minutes before discovering there was now a baby wallaby stuck in the front of their car. The Hamilton Wildlife Shelter said the couple discovered the joey had gone through the grille of their car and ended up under the hood while they were traveling near Hawkesdale, Victoria. Advertisement

The couple arrived in Hamilton before they made the discovery.

"They decided to check the damage done to the front of the car -- they heard a noise and discovered the joey," shelter owner Shelly Burrowes told 7News.

Burrowes said the wallaby was miraculously uninjured.

"It appears he hit the grille in the exact spot that it cushioned his impact and he escaped injury," she said.

Burrowes said the marsupial was uncommonly fortunate.

"He is an incredibly lucky joey. If I hadn't seen him stuck in the car myself, I may not have even believed the story," she said.

Burrowes said the wallaby is being kept in a safe enclosure until it is large enough to survive in the wild on its own.

Advertisement