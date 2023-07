Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 10 (UPI) -- An Idaho man who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records aimed to recapture one of his former titles by passing a 130.5-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times.

David Rush previously held the record for heaviest weight transferred hand to hand 100 times by using a 107-pound weight, but his record was broken by Irfan Mehsood, who used a 115-pound weight.

Rush attempted to recapture the record using a 130.5-pound weight, successfully passing the hefty dumbbell between his hands 100 times.

Rush's latest attempt must still be reviewed by Guinness World Records before becoming official.