June 27 (UPI) -- A runaway bull was filmed running through the streets of a city in Pakistan before darting into a steakhouse through the front door.

A video filmed in Karachi shows the bull running loose through the streets of the city with people on motorcycles in pursuit.

The video shows the bull charge at a man standing outside of the Kopi restaurant, causing him to flee inside the business.

The bull follows the man inside the steakhouse.

The animal is seen moments later being led out of the eatery on a rope.

Witnesses said no one was injured inside Kopi and there was no damage to the property.