June 26, 2023 / 11:56 AM

Ring lost on New Jersey beach found 51 years later

By Ben Hooper
Jim Keelen's high school class ring, lost on a Jersey Shore beach in 1972, was found by Anthony DiMaria Sadorski 51 years later. Photo by violey/Pixabay.com
June 26 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who lost his high school class ring during a trip to the beach in 1972 was reunited with his long-lost item 51 years later.

Jim Keelen, a 1972 graduate of Watchung Regional High School, said he and some friends were celebrating their graduation by visiting the Jersey Shore at Point Beach when he lost his ring.

"We did what young kids do and I lost my ring that weekend," Keelen told Patch. "I figured if it was lost on the beach it was toast. I considered it was gone all these years."

Anthony DiMaria Sadorski, 21, said he was taking photos at sunset a Beaver Dam Creek, near his home in Point Pleasant Borough, when a shiny object caught his eye.

He posted photos of his discovery, a Watchung Regional High School Class of '72 ring, to Facebook, where it was eventually shared to the graduating class' Facebook group.

Keelan said classmates quickly alerted him to the post.

"They say, 'Jim that's got to be you that they're looking for,'" Keelen told News 12 New Jersey.

He said the ring was found a few miles inland from where it was originally lost 51 years earlier. He said Superstorm Sandy may have played a role in the ring's story.

"My thinking is that it washed off the beach further inland into these marshes and creek," Keelen said.

Keelan said he was surprised to find the ring is still in good condition. He said he is now having it resized.

"I'm going to wear it. I mean this is unbelievable. I'll wear it," Keelen said.

