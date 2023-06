Sheriff's deputies in Rains County, Texas, are trying to track down an emu spotted running loose in the area. Photo byxiSerge/Pixabay.com

June 15 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in a Texas county are on the hunt for an emu spotted running loose in the area. The Rains County Sheriff's Office said the emu has been seen running around the County Road 3425 area.

The sheriff's office said it is trying to identify the owners of the animal.

Officials wrote that anyone who spots the emu or knows where it came from should contact deputies.