June 13, 2023 / 11:07 AM

Cat, dog rescued from under Oklahoma deck

By Ben Hooper
June 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma came to the rescue of a dog and a cat who wandered under a deck together and became stuck.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department said the Engine 7 crew responded alongside Broken Arrow Animal Control when the canine and feline became trapped under a wooden porch at a private residence.

It was unclear whether one animal chased the other under the deck.

The fire department said a portion of the deck was removed to allow the cat and dog to be lifted to safety. The animals were not injured.

"Deck was restored to original condition and homeowners were thankful for our services," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

