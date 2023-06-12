Advertisement
Odd News
June 12, 2023 / 2:46 PM

Baby fox with litter stuck around its neck rescued in Britain

By Ben Hooper
A fox kit was rescued in Birmingham, England, after being seen wandering for three weeks with a piece of litter stuck around its neck. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA
A fox kit was rescued in Birmingham, England, after being seen wandering for three weeks with a piece of litter stuck around its neck. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

June 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a baby fox was rescued after wandering around for three weeks with a piece of litter stuck around its neck.

The RSPCA said animal rescue officer Cara Gibbon responded to the Acocks Green area of Birmingham, England, when residents reported spotting the fox kit on multiple occasions during the preceding three weeks with a piece of trash around its neck.

"It is so sad and heartbreaking to know that this poor fox wouldn't have been in this situation if someone had disposed of their litter correctly in the first place," Gibbon said in a news release.

The trash was removed and the fox was taken to a wildlife center to be examined.

"He was emaciated and dehydrated, likely because he hasn't been able to eat or drink properly for three weeks -- but thankfully he's now getting the treatment he needs," Gibbon said.

RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button said the incident could have ended differently.

"Animals who get their heads or necks stuck in litter can suffer severe injuries as they struggle to break free and can even suffocate, while others will slowly grow weaker and weaker as they try to hunt or find food or water," Button said. "Our message to the public is simple -- do the right thing and throw your litter away to avoid more animals from suffering."

