Dana Bickham of Suffolk, Va., won $125,000 when he purchased 25 identical tickets for a single Pick 4 lottery drawing. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

June 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man's big gamble paid off when he bought 25 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and won a total $125,000. Dana Bickham of Suffolk told Virginia Lottery officials he had a food feeling about the number combination 3-5-6-7, so he bought 25 tickets bearing those digits for the May 15 Pick 4 drawing at the 7-Eleven store on Wilroy Road in Suffolk.

Each ticket ended up winning a $5,000 top prize, earning Bickham a total $125,000.

Bickham said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.