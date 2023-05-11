Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 11, 2023 / 10:36 AM

Police respond to cries for 'help,' find 'very upset goat'

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma said a pair of officers responding to a report of person "yelling for help" arrived to find the distressed shouter was "a very upset goat."

The Enid Police Department said in a Facebook post that Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey responded to a report of a person heard yelling for help.

Advertisement

"Upon arriving, the officers began walking toward the faint sound of someone yelling," the post said. "As they got closer, Officer Sneed could hear a distinct yell for 'help.'"

The officers ran to the source of the sound and discovered "a very upset goat."

The goat's owner explained the animal was upset because he "had been separated from one of his friends."

"All in all, you really can't say it was that baaad of a call," police wrote.

Read More

'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot Michigan man forgot about winning lottery ticket -- twice Robot camera finds 5-foot alligator in underground pipe

Latest Headlines

World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
Odd News // 5 minutes ago
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
May 11 (UPI) -- The world's oldest dog, a Portugal canine named Bobi, is celebrating his milestone 31st birthday on Thursday.
'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot
Odd News // 19 hours ago
'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot
May 10 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher called to remove a snake from the wheel well of a car in Queensland was shocked to see the size of the "big python."
Michigan man forgot about winning lottery ticket -- twice
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Michigan man forgot about winning lottery ticket -- twice
May 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man claimed a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize after forgetting about his winning ticket -- twice.
Robot camera finds 5-foot alligator in underground pipe
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Robot camera finds 5-foot alligator in underground pipe
May 10 (UPI) -- A crew investigating pot holes in a Florida road sent a robotic camera into an underground pipe where it encountered a 5-foot alligator.
TikTok trend leads to Fruit Roll-Up woes in Israel
Odd News // 20 hours ago
TikTok trend leads to Fruit Roll-Up woes in Israel
May 10 (UPI) -- Health officials in Israel are warning the public about the sugar content of Fruit Roll-Ups after a viral TikTok trend led to multiple instances of the sweet snacks being smuggled into the country.
Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
May 10 (UPI) -- Commuters on a Colorado highway are raising a stink after a sewer truck spill left their vehicles covered in apparent fecal matter.
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
May 10 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man's home security camera recorded the moment a bear wandered onto his porch at night and rang his doorbell.
Stuck kitten rescued from soup can in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck kitten rescued from soup can in South Carolina
May 10 (UPI) -- Animal Rescuers in South Carolina said a kitten was dubbed "Campbell" after being found with his head stuck inside a soup can.
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
May 10 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman who purchased a home for the first time in April said she discovered a few weeks later that the house is infested with snakes.
Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
May 9 (UPI) -- A cow that ran loose through a Chicago suburb after escaping during a senior prank was given a new name: Blossom.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
Texas school creates world's longest friendship bracelet
Texas school creates world's longest friendship bracelet
TikTok trend leads to Fruit Roll-Up woes in Israel
TikTok trend leads to Fruit Roll-Up woes in Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement