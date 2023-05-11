Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma said a pair of officers responding to a report of person "yelling for help" arrived to find the distressed shouter was "a very upset goat."

The Enid Police Department said in a Facebook post that Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey responded to a report of a person heard yelling for help.

"Upon arriving, the officers began walking toward the faint sound of someone yelling," the post said. "As they got closer, Officer Sneed could hear a distinct yell for 'help.'"

The officers ran to the source of the sound and discovered "a very upset goat."

The goat's owner explained the animal was upset because he "had been separated from one of his friends."

"All in all, you really can't say it was that baaad of a call," police wrote.