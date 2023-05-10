Trending
Odd News
May 10, 2023 / 3:55 PM

'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot

By Ben Hooper
May 10 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher called to remove a snake from the wheel well of a car in Queensland was shocked to see the size of the "big python."

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook showing the unusual rescue he conducted when he was called about a "big python" seen slithering up into the wheel well of a car in a parking lot.

The video shows McKenzie carefully extracting the snake from its hiding spot.

"Jeez not a bad size! That's a very decent size, bigger than what I was expecting," McKenzie says in the footage.

The snake catcher said the size of the serpent was helpful in the capture.

"Look at the size of it! That is a big snake," McKenzie says in the video. "It's usually not that easy to get them out of cars, but thankfully I reckon this guy's too big that he couldn't get past where he was sitting."

McKenzie transported the snake to a wilderness area, where it slithered up a tree.

"I'm so glad I was able to get him out of the car, and I'm glad the people obviously notified the person whose car it was before he drove off, as that would have been an absolute disaster," McKenzie says.

