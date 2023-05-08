Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 8 (UPI) -- A rugby game in France descended into chaos when a bull escaped from a pre-match parade and ran out onto the field during warm-ups.

The bull, one of three male bovines and three cows being paraded to the crowd before the game between the Catalans Dragons and St. Helens at the Gilbert Brutus stadium in Perpignan, was caught on camera dragging its handler across the grass until the man let go.

Players were seen fleeing from the bull and jumping over advertising signs to avoid being charged by the rampaging animal.

The bull was eventually wrangled by his handlers and led away from the field with his fellow bovines.

Bernard Guasch, owner of the Catalans Dragons, also owns a meat business called Guasch Viandes.

The Dragons went on to win the match 24-12.