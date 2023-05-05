Trending
May 5, 2023 / 4:56 PM

Angler on Florida fishing boat reels in great white shark

By Ben Hooper
May 5 (UPI) -- Anglers on a charter fishing boat in Florida ended up making the "catch of a lifetime" -- a great white shark.

Scott Housel, boat captain and owner of Sudden Strike Offshore Adventures, said he and his group were fishing near Ponce Inlet in Volusia County on Thursday when there was quite a bite.

"One of my customers had a catch of a lifetime," Housel told WESH-TV.

The business posted a video to Facebook showing the huge great white shark on the end of the customer's line.

Housel said the shark was circling the boat for about 20 minutes before taking the bait.

"All of a sudden, he hit one of the lines and I'm not really sure if we caught him or he caught us, but we ended up going for about a two-mile ride chasing him down," Housel said.

Housel said it was a rare opportunity.

"Everybody pretty much had an opportunity to kind of feel the strength," Housel said. "I've been fishing out here since 1989 and this is the seventh great white I've ever seen."

The shark was released after being reeled in, Housel said.

