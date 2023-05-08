Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 8 (UPI) -- An African antelope is back at home at a Massachusetts zoo after over a month on the loose.

Mary the eland, a member of the world's largest species of antelope, was captured Saturday by Wally Lupa, director of facility development and animal care for the Lupa Zoo, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.

"Last night I had an eye on her near the solar panels by the Mass Pike and Chapin and Miller Streets, and was able to bring her in with a live camera, a 100-foot rope and a trailer," Lupa told the sheriff's department. "She walked right into the trailer and to say I was relieved would be an understatement."

Mary escaped from her enclosure at the Lupa Zoo on April 1, when a storm caused tree limbs to fall and damage her paddock.

Lupa said Mary had been spotted several times during her weeks on the loose, and appeared to be making friends with local deer herds.

"It was like something out of a movie," Lupa said. "But I'm glad it's over and maybe, tonight, I can finally sleep well and in my own bed."