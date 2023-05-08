Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 8 (UPI) -- A soap bubble master with 11 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to add five more titles during a public demonstration in Ohio.

Gary Pearlman, aka Dr. U.R. Awesome, teamed up with fellow bubble master Blaise Ryndes, whose skills earned him an appearance on America's Got Talent, Sunday at Tower City Center in Cleveland.

Pearlman attempted to break the records for tallest free-standing soap bubble, tallest supported soap bubble tube, tallest free-floating soap bubble, largest soap bubble tornado and largest soap bubble volcano.

The attempts were witnessed by Thomas Altman, a physicist who conducted the official measurements for Pearlman's record attempts.

The measurements certified by Altman have now been submitted to Guinness World Records to determine whether the records were broken.